Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

NYSE:EFX traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $215.65. 1,031,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.45 and a 200-day moving average of $230.95.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

