Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $241.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $276.00 to $241.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.12.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $217.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 97,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

