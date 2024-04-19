ERC20 (ERC20) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,968.77

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $7,968.77 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,951.73 or 1.00081321 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010499 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00098095 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01560413 USD and is up 140.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $21,569.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

