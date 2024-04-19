First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.76. 780,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,794. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.40.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.30.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

