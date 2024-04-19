Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Trading Down 3.8%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.72. 926,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,674,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FYBR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.