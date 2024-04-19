Home Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of HBCP opened at $33.60 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $273.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

