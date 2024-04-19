HTLF Bank Acquires Shares of 36,470 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after buying an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,592,000 after buying an additional 254,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 613,539 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

STWD stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

