HTLF Bank Invests $8.08 Million in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.0% of HTLF Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HTLF Bank owned about 1.32% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDLV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,169. The company has a market cap of $591.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

