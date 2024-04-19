iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 245,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 94,656 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 145,851 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

Free Report

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

