Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 131,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 394,845 shares.The stock last traded at $48.33 and had previously closed at $48.34.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1988 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2,892.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,574 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 579.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 375,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 320,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 255,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,390,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.