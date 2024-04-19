Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 131,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 394,845 shares.The stock last traded at $48.33 and had previously closed at $48.34.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1988 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
