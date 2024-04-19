Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.9% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,836,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,219,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.