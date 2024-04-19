Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Reduced by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $48.86 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73.

Insider Activity

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

