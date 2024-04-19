Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.07. 231,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,396. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

