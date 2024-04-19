ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.340 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.24-1.34 EPS.

MAN stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

