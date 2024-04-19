Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 4418220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.55.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

