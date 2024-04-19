Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Tiller Private Wealth Inc.

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 56,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 8,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,041,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after buying an additional 715,918 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $497.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total value of $291,675.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,853,183.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total value of $291,675.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,853,183.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $7,568,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,421,182 shares of company stock valued at $677,574,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on META. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

