Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 761,250 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,250 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $59,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.