Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 1,378,456 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378,456 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $40,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 202,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after acquiring an additional 175,117 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

