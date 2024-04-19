Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,888,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,740 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.23% of KE worth $46,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,923 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KE by 232.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KE by 63.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,428 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KE stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

