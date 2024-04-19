Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 306.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.14%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

