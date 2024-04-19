PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

PUBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.93. 51,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,101. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $151,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,931.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,568 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $1,412,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PubMatic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

