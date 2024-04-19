Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Increased by Analyst

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

MIDD opened at $141.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.44. Middleby has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $161.01.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Middleby by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 29.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

