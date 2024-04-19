Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 1.4% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

JEF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 473,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,670. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $47.39.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jefferies Financial Group

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.