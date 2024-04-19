Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NHI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.94. 116,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,470. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

