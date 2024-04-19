Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 136.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,146 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMB. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 96,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COMB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. 56,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

