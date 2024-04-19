Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Up 3.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 22,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 320,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
