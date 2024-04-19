Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Up 3.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 22,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 320,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.