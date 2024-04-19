The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,614.86 ($57.45).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($61.62) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sarah Sands purchased 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,698 ($58.48) per share, with a total value of £14,986.62 ($18,656.32). 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,554 ($56.69) on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,634 ($45.24) and a one year high of GBX 4,980 ($61.99). The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,097.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,662.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,566.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a GBX 33 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,185.27%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

