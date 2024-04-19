The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,800 shares of company stock worth $21,081,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,430. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.