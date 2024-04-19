Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Acquires Shares of 1,543 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $142.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

