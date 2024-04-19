Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AON by 200.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 831,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,171,000 after buying an additional 555,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in AON by 410.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,184,000 after buying an additional 526,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Trading Up 1.3 %

AON stock opened at $308.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $284.85 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.63%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.