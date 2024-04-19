Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 96.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 186.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 139,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

