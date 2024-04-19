Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in FedEx by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,206 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $263.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.17. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

