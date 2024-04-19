Xponance Inc. Sells 113 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,098.57. 32,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,092.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,008.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.