Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 104,973 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,973 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $36,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. 843,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,475. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.