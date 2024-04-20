1,750 Shares in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Purchased by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Israel ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISRA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656. VanEck Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18.

VanEck Israel ETF Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

