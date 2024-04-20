2,115 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,411,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $14,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.49. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.96.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 53.50%. The company had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 126.17%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

