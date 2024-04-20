262 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.50.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $524.83. 645,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $352.34 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $524.91 and a 200-day moving average of $486.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.