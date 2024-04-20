53,114 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 993.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 187,694 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 81,669 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 464,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

CNQ stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.55. 3,742,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $82.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

