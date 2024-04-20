abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,936 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of Salesforce worth $248,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,323,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total value of $2,841,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,323,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,184 shares of company stock valued at $184,794,698 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $270.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.28 and a 200 day moving average of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.57 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

