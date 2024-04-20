abrdn plc Buys 129,364 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $131,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $6.23 on Friday, hitting $531.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,899. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.14 and a 200-day moving average of $483.22. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $539.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

