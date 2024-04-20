abrdn plc Buys 88,893 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 88,893 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.31% of Cheniere Energy worth $126,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,894,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,348. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.09.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.30.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

