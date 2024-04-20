abrdn plc Purchases 222,328 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

abrdn plc increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,328 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $138,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.10.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,544 shares of company stock worth $53,581,207. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $5.65 on Friday, hitting $280.25. 2,021,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,604. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

