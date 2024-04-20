abrdn plc Purchases 93,713 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

abrdn plc increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 693,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,713 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $146,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.04. 2,563,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.42 and its 200-day moving average is $211.70. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.