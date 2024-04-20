abrdn plc Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

abrdn plc reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,032,565 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.15% of CVS Health worth $153,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,180,295,000 after buying an additional 485,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,809,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.