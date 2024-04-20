Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $1.10. Acquired Sales shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 23,784 shares traded.

Acquired Sales Stock Down 21.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

Acquired Sales Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acquired Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acquired Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.