AIA Group Ltd Sells 159 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,492,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $352.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.48. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

