Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $50.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00023994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,130,148,716 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.