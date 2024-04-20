Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.
Ally Financial Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92.
Ally Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
