Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ally Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,568,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,595,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

