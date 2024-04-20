Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,568,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,595,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

